Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi to perform national anthem at the Kentucky Derby

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi are set to perform the national anthem at Saturday’s 152nd Kentucky Derby.

The pair’s performance will be part of NBC’s coverage of the annual race from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with the performance taking place around 5 p.m. ET.

"Tedeschi Trucks Band’s soulful sound and remarkable vocal presence make them an exciting addition to this year’s Kentucky Derby,” says Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to Churchill Downs and know their performance will capture the energy, emotion, and spirit that define Derby Day.”

“Performing at the Kentucky Derby is a true honor for us,” adds Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. “We’re thrilled to be invited and grateful for the opportunity to perform at such an iconic event.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band recently released their sixth studio album, Future Soul. They are currently on tour and scheduled to play Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, followed by New Orleans Jazz Fest on Sunday.

A complete list of dates can be found at TedeschiTrucksBand.com.

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