Devo extends Mutate, Don’t Stagnate tour through June

L-R) Bassist Gerald Casale, singer Mark Mothersbaugh, guitarist Josh Hager, and guitarist Bob Mothersbaugh of Devo perform at PNC Music Pavilion on October 24, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Devo has added some new dates to their 2026 tour.

The "Whip it" rockers have extended their Mutate, Don’t Stagnate tour until June, with the latest additions beginning June 2 in Indianapolis and wrapping June 13 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Devo’s Mutate, Don’t Stagnate tour begins April 3 in Wheatland, California. It includes performances at the Coachella Festival on April 10 and 17.

“We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for our fans across the West Coast," Devo said when the tour was first announced. "It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages. From those who’ve been with us since the beginning more than 50 years ago to a whole new generation discovering Devo for the first time."

They added, "This tour is a celebration for everyone who’s been part of our journey."

Following the June U.S. shows, Devo will head overseas with The B-52s for two Cosmic De-Evolution tour dates, June 20 in London and June 21 in Manchester.

A complete list of Devo dates can be found at ClubDevo.com.

