Documentaries about Led Zeppelin, John & Yoko eligible for Oscar nominations

Poster for 'Becoming Led Zeppelin'/(Sony Pictures Classic)
By Jill Lances

Films about Led Zeppelin and John Lennon and Yoko Ono have a chance to be in the running for a 2026 Oscar nomination in the documentary feature film category.

Over 200 documentaries have been deemed eligible for consideration , including Becoming Led Zeppelin, which chronicles the early days of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, and One to One: John and Yoko, which follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York's Greenwich Village in the early '70s.

Other music docs eligible for a nod include: Billy Idol Should Be DeadPavements, Diane Warren: Relentless, Janis Ian: Breaking SilenceLilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story and It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley.

The eligible docs will be narrowed down to a shortlist that will be announced Dec. 16. Oscar nominees will then be revealed on Jan 22.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 15 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

