Documentary 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' getting theatrical release

A long-awaited documentary about legendary rockers Led Zeppelin is now one step closer to being released.

Sony Pictures Classics just acquired the rights to the film, Becoming Led Zeppelin, which first premiered as a work-in-progress at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Now completed, the documentary, described as a “hybrid docu-concert film,” is the first officially sanctioned film about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. It features never-before-seen footage newly unearthed from the band’s archives, including home movies and family photos. There’s also previously unseen performance footage from The Filmore West in January 1969, The Atlanta Pop Festival in July 1969 and The Texas Pop Festival in August 1969.

Directed by Bernard MacMahon, the doc also includes exclusive interviews with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, as well as previously unheard interviews with their late drummer, John Bonham.

According to the press release, the film is “a visceral musical experience that will transport audiences into the concert halls of Led Zeppelin’s earliest tours, accompanied by intimate commentary from the famously private band.”

“When I saw the early cut of the film premiered, at the Venice Film Festival, it was amazing,” Page shares. “The energy of the story, and the power of the music, is phenomenal."

Sony Pictures Classics is planning for a theatrical release of the film, but so far there’s no word on when it will hit theaters.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.