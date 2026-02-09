Don Henley says 2026 ‘will probably be it’ for the Eagles

Don Henley of The Eagles performs live on stage at Gelredome on June 13 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

The Eagles have several shows booked for 2026, but time may be running out to see them live. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Don Henley indicated that this year will be the last for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

“You know, I think this year will probably be it,” he said. "And I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end. And that will be fine too.”

When asked again if 2026 was truly the end of the Eagles, he replied, "I think so, yeah. And I’m OK with that."

And while Henley said he often has to psych himself up to play the same songs he's played for 50 years every night, he noted there’s a good reason he does it.

“You know it’s not about us, it’s about what (the songs) mean to the people we’re playing them for and therefore you have to play them every night with your heart in it, and you do it because of those people out there,” he said. “What makes us happy is that we make other people happy. We say that music is medicine and people need some medicine right now.”

Eagles return to the Sphere Las Vegas on Feb. 20, with shows booked through March 28. They will also play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

