The Doobie Brothers ‘bid farewell’ to Chicago’s Walter Parazaider: 'he blessed us all with his presence’

Saxophonist Walter Parazaider of Chicago performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 18, 2012 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The Doobie Brothers have paid tribute to Chicago founding member Walter Parazaider, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 81.

In a post on Instagram, the band said they wanted to "bid farewell to our good friend" and reflected on their relationship with Chicago, which "goes back decades to the early 70's (sic) when we played many shows with them."

“We became good friends with all the members exchanging phone numbers, addresses and emails,” they wrote. “Walt was always among the first people to greet everyone when we walked into a venue. Always wearing a warm smile as he reached out to embrace you with a hug.”

“He always picked up the phone when you called and made you feel like he was genuinely happy to hear from you,” they continued. “On occasion you might get a call from him just checking in to let you know he was thinking of you.”

The band described Parazaider as “a truly authentic, warm person with a heart as big as the ocean.”

“We’re so thankful for the wonderful memories we have of Walt and for the incredible legacy of music he helped create,” they concluded the post. “We send our sincere condolences to his wife and family and of course to all his bandmates. He blessed us all with his presence and is forever in our hearts.”

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