The Doobie Brothers to fill in for Steely Dan at the Eagles Minnesota shows

It looks like Steely Dan will be sitting out at least two more shows on the Eagles The Long Goodbye tour.

The Doobie Brothers announced on their Instagram page that they will be opening the Eagles' shows at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, November 17 and 18. These are the final two Long Goodbye shows for 2023.

Steely Dan has actually been off the Eagles tour since October 6 due to frontman Donald Fagen's health. Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller Band, Vince Gill and The Nashville Band, and Tedeschi Trucks Band have filled in as openers since then.

Eagles' The Long Goodbye tour will continue through 2024, with Steely Dan still billed as the opener. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

