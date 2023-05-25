The Doobie Brothers to headline BeachLife Ranch Festival

The Doobie Brothers have added another gig to their touring schedule. The band is set to headline the BeachLife Ranch Festival, taking place September 22-24 at the Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, California.

The festival features a mixture of country and Americana acts, with The Doobie Brothers headlining the bill on Saturday, September 23. Other headliners include Jack Johnson and Brad Paisley, with the lineup also featuring The Avett Brothers, Shakey Graves, Wynonna, Chris Isaak and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More info and a full lineup can be found at beachliferanch.com.

The festival is one of many shows The Doobie Brothers have planned for 2023. They kick off their 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, May 25, in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of tour dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.