Dr. Tambourine Man: Bob Dylan awarded honorary doctorate from Berklee

Bob Dylan has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The distinction recognizes the folk icon's "lifetime of songwriting that changed the sound and scope of modern music."

"Thank you, Berklee College of Music, for bestowing on me this prestigious honor. What a pleasant surprise," Dylan says. "Who knows what path my career might have taken if I'd been fortunate enough to learn from some of the great musicians who taught at Berklee. It's something to think about."

"This is an incredible moment for this institution," adds Berklee President Jim Lucchese. "Bob Dylan's music has shaped how the world hears itself. He's an artist who has never stopped evolving, who keeps chasing truth through sound and language. That's the spirit we try to cultivate here every day. Honoring him feels like a reaffirmation of the creative impulse that built this place."

Berklee has previously given honorary doctorates to artists including Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr and Aretha Franklin.

