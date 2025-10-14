Duff McKagan releases ‘Holy Water/I Wanna Be Your Dog’ from upcoming live album

Cover of Duff McKagan's 'Lighthouse: Live From London'/(Photo Credit: Luke Shadrick Earmusic)
By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released another track from his upcoming live album and concert film, Lighthouse: Live From London.

The latest is actually a medley of two songs, his track "Holy Water" with The Stooges' classic "I Wanna Be Your Dog." The release is available now via digital outlets. A performance video is also on YouTube.

Lighthouse: Live From London captures McKagan's Oct. 25, 2024, concert at London's Islington Assembly Hall. The tour was in support of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's third solo album, 2023's Lighthouse.

The album and film feature 19 tracks, with a guest appearance by Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones on covers of David Bowie’s “Heroes” and Johnny Thunder’s “Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory."

Lighthouse: Live From London will be released Oct. 31 digitally, on CD and as a CD + Blu-ray set that includes the complete Live From London concert film. It will also be released as a two-LP black vinyl set that comes with a replica concert ticket signed by McKagan.

Lighthouse: Live From London is available for preorder now.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!