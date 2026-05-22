Dylan un-covered: Hit songs written by Bob Dylan

Honoree Bob Dylan speaks onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)

Legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan turns 85 on Sunday.

While Dylan has been called one of the greatest American songwriters, not many people are as effusive about his singing voice. But the love of his songwriting has led many artists to cover Dylan’s songs, sometimes landing bigger hits than Dylan himself.

Here’s a look at some of the more iconic Dylan covers:

"All Along the Watchtower" – Dylan's version came out in 1967, but the song is probably most recognized for Jimi Hendrix's 1968 rendition, which appeared on the Jimi Hendrix Experience album Electric Ladyland. The song has subsequently been covered artists like Pearl Jam, U2 and Dave Matthews Band.

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" – Dylan's 1973 version peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It saw renewed popularity thanks to Guns N' Roses' 1987 cover, which was recorded for the Tom Cruise movie Days of Thunder and appeared on Guns' album Use Your Illusion II.

"Make You Feel My Love" – Lots of artists have covered Dylan's 1997 love song, including Billy Joel for his 1997 Greatest Hits Volume III compilation, although he called it "To Make You Feel My Love." Other notable covers include Adele's take, which appeared on her debut album, 19, and Garth Brooks' version, using Joel's title, which was featured in the 1998 movie Hope Floats.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” – Dylan’s version was released in March 1965, but it became a huge success when the Byrds released their take a month later as their debut single, which went to #1. Both versions have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“Blowin’ in the Wind” – Just one month after Dylan’s 1963 release of the song, Peter, Paul & Mary released their cover, which spent five weeks at #1 and won two Grammys. Both versions have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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