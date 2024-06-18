Eagles add four dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency

Courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances
Eagles are extending their time at the Las Vegas Sphere.
After the presale launched for the initial run of eight shows at the state-of-the-art venue, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced four additional concerts.
The new dates will once again happen on Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, and Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
A presale for the new dates is happening now; tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere kicks off Sept. 20. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!