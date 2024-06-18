Eagles add four dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency

Eagles are extending their time at the Las Vegas Sphere.

After the presale launched for the initial run of eight shows at the state-of-the-art venue, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced four additional concerts.

The new dates will once again happen on Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, and Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

A presale for the new dates is happening now; tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere kicks off Sept. 20. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

