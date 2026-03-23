Eagles expand The Long Goodbye Act III tour

(L-R) Musicians Vince Gill, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Don Henley of The Eagles perform onstage during 'An Evening with The Eagles' at The Forum on September 14, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Eagles have added another show to their upcoming The Long Goodbye Act III tour.

The latest addition to the schedule is a May 13 show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

This is now the fourth show the band has confirmed for The Long Goodbye Act III. They previously announced shows in Atlanta on May 5, Nashville on May 9 and Arlington, Texas, on May 16. They are also set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2.

In addition to the tour dates, Eagles still have four shows left of their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. Their next Sphere show is on Friday.

A complete list of Eagles dates can be found at Eagles.com.

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