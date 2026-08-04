Eagles extend Las Vegas Sphere residency into 2027

The Eagles have announced their return to the Sphere in 2027.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added four more shows to their ongoing Las Vegas residency: Jan. 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Registration is open now for a presale that begins Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

The new dates will extend the Eagles’ record for the longest-running residency at the Sphere with 72 shows. They launched the residency on Sept. 20, 2024.

Eagles return to the Sphere for more shows starting on Sept. 18. They also have shows scheduled in November and December.

A complete list of Eagles dates can be found at Eagles.com.

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