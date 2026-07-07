Eagles extend Sphere Las Vegas residency

Eagles are sticking around Las Vegas a little longer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has just announced four new December shows at the Sphere Las Vegas: Dec 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Registration for a presale that begins July 15 at 10 a.m. PT is now open. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

The new dates will extend the Eagles’ record for the longest-running residency at the Sphere with 68 shows. They launched the residency on Sept. 20, 2024.

Eagles return to the Sphere for four shows starting on Sept. 18. They also have four shows scheduled in November.

A complete list of Eagles dates can be found at Eagles.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.