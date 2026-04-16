Eagles, Metallica take home trophies at annual 'Pollstar' Awards

Metallica's Lars Ulrich attends the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Pollstar )

The Eagles and Metallica were big winners at the 37th annual Pollstar Awards, which took place Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Eagles' residency at the Sphere Las Vegas was named residency of the year, while Metallica’s M72 World Tour was named rock tour of the year.

The night's other winners include the Oasis Live '25 Tour, named major tour of the year; the Sphere, named U.S. arena of the year; and Allegiant Stadium, also in Vegas, named U.S. stadium of the year.

Plus, Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. was named international music festival of the year; the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival were the two U.S. festivals honored.

Eagles launched their Sphere residency in September 2024. It consisted of 58 shows, setting the record for the longest-running residency at the venue. The final two shows, as of now, took place April 10 and 11.

Metallica are set to launch their own Sphere residency later this year. The Life Burns Faster residency kicks off Oct. 1 and runs through March 13, 2027.

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