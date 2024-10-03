Early guitar owned and played by The Beatles’ George Harrison going up for auction in November

One of George Harrison’s early guitars is going up for sale in November as part of Julien's Auctions' Played, Worn & Torn auction.

The legendary Beatle's Resonet Futurama, a Czechoslovakian-made electric guitar, is an axe he played during the early days of the band and, according to Julien's, played "a crucial role in shaping The Beatles' sound and music history."

The guitar is currently on display at The Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, England, and will move to New York for a public viewing. Following that it will head to The Music Hall of Fame in Nashville before it goes up for auction in Nashville Nov. 20-22.

“This is not just a chance to own the vintage guitar outright,” reads a description by Julien's, “it's an opportunity to connect with the origins of The Beatles, to hold in your hands an instrument that witnessed the band's transformation from local hopefuls to global phenomenon.”

The guitar is estimated to sell for between $600,000 and $800,000.

More info can be found at juliensauctions.com.

