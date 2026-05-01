Early Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert getting limited-edition vinyl release

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert recording Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978 was released on splatter vinyl for Record Store Day in April, and folks who didn't get their hands on the fan favorite now have a second chance to own it.

The Tom Petty Estate has just released the Boston concert on pink and green split dye color vinyl, limited to only 3,000 copies.

The release, part of the celebration of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 50th anniversary, marks the first-ever official release of the previously bootlegged concert, recorded on the You're Gonna Get It! tour during the earliest days of the band.

“This glimpse of the past shows the power of the band and the acceptance of the band by the city leading to a great fan base there that only grew as we moved on to play both the Old Garden and also Fenway in the ensuing years,” said Alan "Bugs" Weidel, the Heartbreakers' longtime equipment manager and Petty’s trusted right-hand man. “The band developed a love of Boston and the fans there that made it a memorable place we were always excited to visit. So listen and imagine yourself in that small venue, discovering one of the all-time great bands.”

Here is the track list for Live at the Paradise Rock Club, 1978. It is available now:

"Anything That's Rock 'N' Roll"

"Don't Bring Me Down"

"Band Intros"

"You're Gonna Get It"

"Breakdown"

"Too Much Ain't Enough"

"Shout"

"I Fought The Law"

"(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66"

"I'm A King Bee"

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