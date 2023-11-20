Elton John honored at Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London

Elton John has won several awards, including a Tony, for his stage musicals, but on November 19, he was given a special award for his contributions to the art form as a whole.

At the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, handed out by the U.K. paper The Evening Standard, Elton received the Editors Award for "bringing his collaborative musical spirit to theatre." Among Elton's hit musicals are The Lion King, Billy Elliot, Aida and Tammy Faye, which was a hit this year in London's West End and is moving to Broadway next year.

Elton was presented the award by his collaborator on Tammy Faye, Jake Shears of the group Scissor Sisters, and by Culture Club's Boy George, who will be returning to Broadway next year with a role in Moulin Rouge: The Musical.

On Instagram, Elton wrote, "Creating music for the stage has been some of the most gratifying projects for me, from the Lion King to Billy Elliot and now Tammy Faye, so thank you to the editors for this award as well as @jakeshears and @boygeorgeofficial for presenting it to me. With @tammyfayebway coming next year, I couldn't be more proud of this recognition. Thank you."

In other Elton news, earlier this month, he was presented with a plaque recognizing that his best-of compilation Diamonds has been RIAA certified multi-Platinum for sales of more than two million copies.

