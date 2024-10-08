Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett team for 'Coward Brothers' Audible series, companion album

Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett are set to star in a new Audible series that will come with a companion album.

The True Story of The Coward Brothers, written by Costello and directed by This Is Spinal Tap's Christopher Guest, is a three-part scripted audio series that tells the satirical story of Henry and Howard Coward, two musical brothers, one English, one American. During the series, the brothers share tales of their career and of being duped by their manager while being interviewed for a radio show, hosted by Sterling Lockhart, voiced by This Is Spinal Tap's Harry Shearer.

The True Story of The Coward Brothers will debut on Audible Nov. 21, with Costello and Burnett releasing a 20-track companion album, The Coward Brothers, on the same day. It will feature the fictional duo's forgotten hits, like "Pure Bubblegum," "Like Licorice" and "World Serious." The first song from the album, "Always," is out now via digital outlets.

The album will be released digitally and on CD, LP and limited-edition licorice red vinyl. There will also be a limited-edition pink bubblegum vinyl released Nov. 15 at Barnes & Noble.

This isn’t the first time the pair has used the name The Coward Brothers. In 1985 they released the tune “The People’s Limousine” under that moniker.

