Eric Clapton announces U.S. tour dates

Eric Clapton has added some U.S. dates to his 2026 tour.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced six new U.S. shows, starting Sept. 6 in Detroit. The tour will hit Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul, Minnesota, before wrapping Sept. 17 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jimmie Vaughan will be the special guest on all dates.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The new dates are Clapton’s only 2026 shows in the U.S. He’s due to kick off a tour of the U.K. and Europe on April 20 in Guilford, U.K.

A complete list of dates can be found at EricClapton.com.

