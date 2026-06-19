Eric Clapton launches sweepstakes to win Crossroads Guitar Festival experience

: Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton will once again be hosting his Crossroads Guitar Festival, this time in Austin, Texas, and now he’s giving you a chance to enjoy a VIP experience to the shows.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new sweepstakes where two premium tickets “on Eric Clapton’s guest list” are up for grabs, along with round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations. The package also comes with a Clapton-signed Fender Stratocaster guitar and a merch package.

The sweepstakes is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. Fans can enter by making a donation that goes to Clapton’s Crossroads Centre in Antigua, which helps those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. The sweepstakes is open until Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

More info can be found at Fandiem.com.

The 2026 Crossroads Festival will be held Sept. 26-27 at the Moody Center in Austin. Clapton is set to perform both nights, with the lineup featuring the first-ever Crossroads Guitar Festival appearance from The Who’s Pete Townshend.

Others performing this year include: ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, John Mayer, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, Marcus King, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Tommy Emmanuel and Julian Lage.

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