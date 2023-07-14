Eric Clapton releases new song "How Could We Know”

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton has shared a new track with fans. The singer just released "How Could We Know" featuring Judith Hill, longtime collaborator Simon Climie and Daniel Santiago.

The song is part of the just-released double A-side, 7-inch vinyl featuring "Moon River," Clapton's previously released collaboration with the late Jeff Beck.

Climie, who is a co-songwriter on the track, notes, "I couldn’t dream of a more incredible line up for 'How Could We Know.'”

Clapton is set to return to the U.S. for a new tour kicking off September 8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He'll also headline his two-day Crossroads Guitar Festival on September 23 and 24 in Los Angeles, with a lineup that includes ZZ Top, Robbie RobertsonSantanaStephen StillsGary ClarkJr.John Mayer Trio and more. A full list of Eric Clapton tour dates can be found at ericlapton.com.

