'Excited' Eddie Vedder shares update on status of Pearl Jam: 'We're in the lab'

Eddie Vedder has given an update on the status of Pearl Jam following the departure of drummer Matt Cameron in 2025.

Vedder tells Rolling Stone that he came across an article describing the "Even Flow" rocks as being "between eras at the moment," which he thought "was actually pretty concise."

As for any further details, Vedder says, "If I were to say anything, I think we'd wanna have a band discussion about what we'd wanna say or who would be the messenger or whatever."

Still, Vedder assures that the Pearl Jam train continues to roll on.

"We're in the lab, we're woodshedding, excited," Vedder says. "It's cool to think of change. As much as we'd like to have done it the way we did it forever — and we'll still be able to do that thing — I think we're all just excited for the future."

Cameron, who'd drummed in Pearl Jam for 27 years, announced he was leaving the band in July. He finished his final tour with Vedder and company in May in support of their latest album, 2024's Dark Matter.

