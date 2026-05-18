Plus500 reports that the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, is set to boost the economy by $40.9B.

FIFA World Cup economics: What to expect from the 2026 tournament

The World Cup is among the most anticipated and awaited events, cherished by football fans worldwide. Held once every four years, it’s more than just a sporting competition; it's a worldwide celebration that captures the attention of millions.

Given its scale and significance, it’s no surprise that the World Cup has far-reaching effects beyond the pitch. From tourism and infrastructure spending to advertising and retail sales, the tournament plays a major role in shaping global and local economies.

Plus500 explores the effects of the World Cup on global economic trends.

What is the World Cup?

First, to understand the effects of the World Cup, it is important to dive deeper into what it is.

The World Cup is a football tournament organized by the worldwide governing body of football, FIFA. Held once every four years, it brings together the top national teams from around the globe to compete for the ultimate title in world football.

Since its inception in Uruguay in 1930, where the host nation claimed the first-ever championship, the World Cup has become the world's most-watched and celebrated sporting event. With billions tuning in and millions attending, it has grown in size and global significance.

World Cup participants

Before the main event, a multiyear qualification process determines which nations earn a spot in the final tournament. Previously, 32 teams participated in the month-long competition hosted by one or more countries, with the host nation automatically securing a place in the lineup. However, from 2026 onward, the tournament is set to expand to 48 participating teams, allowing more countries to compete on the world stage.

Which country has won the most World Cups?

Brazil has the most World Cups, having won the tournament five times.

Why is the World Cup important?

Beyond the sport, the World Cup promotes positive global initiatives such as education, health awareness, and social inclusion through collaborations with international bodies like UNESCO and the World Health Organization. It also offers a unique opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity and showcase elite football talent globally.

What are the World Cup’s economic effects?

While past performance does not reflect future results, looking back at how the World Cup has shaped the economy may still be helpful for those seeking to understand what its effects might look like going forward.

Economic costs and investments in hosting the World Cup

Over the years, hosting the FIFA World Cup has become an increasingly expensive endeavor. Countries have poured billions into infrastructure, stadiums, and preparation efforts. For example, Qatar spent about $200 billion when it hosted the 2022 tournament, while Russia spent around $16 billion in 2018, Brazil $19.7 billion in 2014, and South Africa approximately $7.2 billion in 2010.

Short-term economic benefits

In the short term, host countries often experience a boost in economic activity. The 1994 World Cup in the United States is a notable example, with Los Angeles alone generating $623 million. Other host cities, such as New York, Boston, and San Francisco, collectively saw over $1 billion in economic gains. Hotel revenues increased by 10%, while food and beverage sales rose by 15% compared to the previous year.

Similarly, Germany's 2006 tournament generated about 2.2 billion euros in revenue. This figure was mainly driven by tourism and ticket sales. The tournament also spurred major infrastructure and public transportation investments, contributing to urban renewal and enhancing Germany's international reputation.

Long-term and indirect economic effects

Beyond immediate returns, the World Cup can leave a lasting legacy. After hosting in 1994, the United States launched Major League Soccer in 1996, boosting interest in the sport domestically and stimulating growth in associated markets such as youth leagues and sports merchandise.

The 2006 tournament catalyzed long-term urban development in Germany, particularly in cities like Berlin and Munich. Improvements in transport and tourism infrastructure continued to benefit the country years after the final match, helping to elevate its profile as a global travel and business destination.

Economic risks and challenges

Despite the potential upsides, hosting the World Cup can also bring significant challenges. Brazil’s 2014 tournament, which cost around $15 billion, faced criticism due to the underuse of several stadiums after the event and concerns about social displacement and inequality.

Impact on national GDP

A nation's economic performance may be affected by winning the World Cup. Studies indicate that a country that wins the tournament tends to experience a slight but noticeable increase in GDP growth, around 0.48 percentage points, in the two quarters following the victory. This is often attributed to greater global exposure, increased consumer confidence, and stronger export performance.

Shifts in consumer spending

The FIFA World Cup consistently influences consumer spending patterns in host nations and globally. The 2022 tournament in Qatar demonstrated this clearly, with spending at official venues exceeding the 2014 and 2018 editions by the group stage alone. The majority of purchases were related to merchandise (47%), followed by food and beverages (36%), and ticketing (11%).

However, broader economic conditions can affect these trends. In the United Kingdom, for example, the 2022 World Cup coincided with a cost-of-living crisis and a unique winter schedule, leading to a 17% decline in overall consumer spending compared to 2018. Despite the drop, U.K. consumers spent around 2 billion pounds, half of that amount dedicated to food and drinks for home-based viewing experiences. Spending in hospitality sectors like pubs and restaurants declined by 10%.

Globally, the World Cup drives a surge in purchases related to travel, event tickets, branded goods, and entertainment. This consumer enthusiasm is closely linked to the tournament's scale, visibility, and emotional pull.

Entertainment consumption and viewer engagement

As one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, the World Cup significantly affects entertainment consumption habits. In 2022, more than 5 billion individuals engaged with the tournament through various digital platforms, amplifying opportunities for brands, advertisers, and streaming services.

There has also been a marked increase in sports apps and streaming services during the tournament period. Viewers spend more time on mobile and on-demand platforms, highlighting a broader shift in how sports content is consumed. Traditional television remains relevant, but digital platforms are increasingly central to the viewing experience.

This rise in digital and mobile engagement benefits broadcasters and sponsors, creating more targeted and measurable advertising opportunities. With fans worldwide turning to online platforms to follow the matches, the World Cup continues to reshape how people interact with sports media.

World Cup 2026: When is the next World Cup?

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This time, it will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament's first time spanning three nations.

It will also introduce a new expanded format, featuring 48 national teams instead of the traditional 32. The opening match is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, while the final is due to be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey area.

How can the World Cup 2026 affect the economy?

Significant economic gains

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will deliver substantial economic benefits across North America and beyond. Projections indicate the tournament could contribute up to $40.9 billion to the global economy, with social benefits estimated at around $8.28 billion and the potential creation of nearly 824,000 jobs worldwide. The event is forecast to generate approximately $30.5 billion in total output within the United States alone, boost the national GDP by $17.2 billion, and support the equivalent of 185,000 full-time jobs.

Benefits for host nations and cities

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is projected to generate up to CAD 3.8 billion in economic benefits for Canada. This includes a projected CAD 2 billion increase in GDP, CAD 1.3 billion in wages, and the creation or retention of over 24,000 jobs. Each Canadian host city is expected to see an average economic uplift of around CAD 155 million per match, supporting roughly 1,850 jobs.

In the United States, host cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and others are preparing for surging visitor numbers. These cities will benefit from increased demand across sectors, including hospitality, retail, food services, and accommodation.

Tourism and consumer spending

The tournament is predicted to draw over 1.5 million international visitors and millions more domestic travelers. The large number of attending fans will lead to a considerable increase in spending across various sectors, including air travel, accommodation, restaurants, and local points of interest. The food and accommodation sector could receive up to $2.4 billion in the U.S. alone, with knock-on effects expected in real estate, retail, and associated industries.

Infrastructure and urban development

Significant infrastructure investments are being planned in preparation for the tournament, particularly in stadium upgrades, public transport, and urban facilities. These improvements are not only expected to generate employment in the short term but are also seen as long-term assets that could benefit host cities for decades. The lasting legacy may rival or surpass the impact of the 1994 World Cup held in the U.S.

Wider economic ripple effects

The economic influence of the World Cup will extend well beyond the host countries. Global supply chains, trade flows, and service industries are expected to benefit as demand increases for goods and services. Sectors such as real estate, air travel, wholesale trade, and professional services will likely see positive spillovers.

Government revenues are also expected to rise as a result of the tournament. In Canada, for example, public sector income could increase by an estimated CAD 700 million through taxes and related contributions.

World Cup sensitive stocks

A number of major publicly listed companies have served as official sponsors or partners of recent and future FIFA World Cup tournaments. These partnerships often lead to increased brand visibility, consumer engagement, and, in some cases, notable movements in share prices around the time of the event due to heightened commercial activity and global exposure.

Below is a list of notable companies and their roles in connection with the FIFA World Cup:

Adidas – Sportswear

Official FIFA Partner

– Sportswear Official FIFA Partner Coca-Cola – Beverages

Official FIFA Partner

– Beverages Official FIFA Partner Hyundai/Kia – Automotive

Official FIFA Partner

– Automotive Official FIFA Partner Qatar Airways – Airlines

Official Airline Sponsor

– Airlines Official Airline Sponsor VISA – Financial Services

Official FIFA Partner

– Financial Services Official FIFA Partner Budweiser – Beverages

Official Beer Sponsor

– Beverages Official Beer Sponsor Bank of America – Financial Services

Official Bank Sponsor (2026)

– Financial Services Official Bank Sponsor (2026) Lay's (Frito-Lay, part of PepsiCo) – Snacks

Official FIFA Partner

– Snacks Official FIFA Partner McDonald's – Restaurants

Official FIFA Partner

– Restaurants Official FIFA Partner Mengniu Dairy – Dairy/Food

Official FIFA Partner

– Dairy/Food Official FIFA Partner Lenovo – Technology

Official Technology Partner

– Technology Official Technology Partner Diageo – Beverages/Spirits

Official FIFA Partner

– Beverages/Spirits Official FIFA Partner Verizon Communications – Telecommunications

Official Telecom Sponsor (2026)

– Telecommunications Official Telecom Sponsor (2026) Aramco – Energy

Global Partner (2026)

– Energy Global Partner (2026) American Airlines – Airlines

Official FIFA Partner

– Airlines Official FIFA Partner The Home Depot – Retail/Home Improvement

Official Supporter (2026)

Time will tell how and if these companies’ affiliation with the World Cup will impact their stock performance.

Key takeaways:

The FIFA World Cup is a major global football event held every four years, attracting billions of viewers.

It generates significant economic benefits, including boosts in tourism, infrastructure investment, and consumer spending.

Hosting the tournament involves high costs but can create jobs and support long-term urban development.

The World Cup drives media engagement and increased spending on related goods and services.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

This edition is expected to deliver even greater economic and cultural impacts across North America and beyond.

Trading in futures and options involves the risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor.

This story was produced by Plus500 and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.