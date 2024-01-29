Final book from Rush’s Neil Peart coming in May

The final book from Rush's Neil Peart is coming in May.

Silver Surfers focuses on Peart's lifelong passion for cars, with Rush sharing on Instagram, "[I]n his final literary creation, he writes about his beloved Silver Surfers collection; the joy of collecting these exquisite, rare, and important sports cars, and the myriad ways that they brought him great joy."

“Silver Surfers is an homage to these cars that meant so much to him, and to the passion of the road that fueled his life," reads the book's description.

Silver Surfers will be released May 7 and is available for preorder now. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park and the American Brain Tumor Association from The Estate of Neil Peart.

Peart passed away January 7, 2020, after a battle with brain cancer. He was 67. He previously authored seven nonfiction books, including 1996's The Masked Rider: Cycling in West Africa, 2002's Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road and his 2004 memoir, Traveling Music: Playing Back the Soundtrack to My Life and Times.

