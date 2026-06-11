Fleetwood Mac releasing deluxe edition of 1988’s 'Greatest Hits' compilation

Fleetwood Mac is revisiting their 1988 Greatest Hits compilation, and they've added some hits to the album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release a deluxe edition on July 31, featuring 10 more classic tracks, including such tunes as “The Chain,” “Landslide,” “Silver Springs (Live)” and “You Make Loving Fun," among others.

Greatest Hits (Deluxe Edition) will be released as two-LP black vinyl and two-CD sets, as well as on two-LP clear vinyl, which is available exclusively through the band's official store.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released in November 1988, Greatest Hits covered the band's catalog from the mid '70s to the late '80s, specifically songs released after Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the band.

The album peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified eight-times Platinum in the U.S.

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