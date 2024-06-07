Foghat drops video for 'Sonic Mojo' track “Black Days & Blue Nights”

Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits

By Jill Lances

Foghat has dropped a new video for the track "Black Days & Blue Nights" from their latest release, Sonic Mojo, which came out in November.

The clip is a live performance of the track, which is about the late Rod Price, the band’s original lead slide guitarist, who passed away in 2005.
“This song is our Ode to Rod Price,” founding member/drummer Roger Earl shares. “Rod was a complicated man. He was a beautiful soul, and we were good friends when he joined the band.”
Price left the group in 1980, with Roger noting that “after four or five years on the road, it started to wear on him. He was seeking a more peaceful existence. We were touring relentlessly and although Dave (Peverett) and I loved it, it was tough on Rod.”­­­
Singer Scott Holt adds, “Rod Price was the lynchpin of the guitars in Foghat. He was the lead guitar player and he created the sound that became Foghat. ‘Slow Ride’ doesn’t exist without that iconic drum intro and Rod Price’s slide playing.”

Foghat is currently on a U.S. tour. They hit Clearwater, Florida, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at foghat.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!