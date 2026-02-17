Foo Fighters announce Australia & New Zealand tour

Foo Fighters are headed Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The nine-date outing begins in November and will stretch into January 2027. Presales begin Feb. 23.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Foos performed in Australia in January during a one-off show in Tasmania. During that gig, frontman Dave Grohl declared that the Foos had just finished recording a new album.

Foo Fighters have been teasing said new album with a series of Instagram posts and with their updated website, which now features a collage of images that will play clips of new music if you click them.

The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023's But Here We Are. They put out two new singles in 2025, "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend."

In between, the Foos parted ways with drummer Josh Freese — who joined in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins — and recruited Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters will be playing a couple U.S. festivals in May before launching a full North American stadium tour in August.

