Foo Fighters announce concert celebrating 30th anniversary of Connecticut's Mohegan Sun

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park on July 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

Foo Fighters have announced a concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Mohegan Sun casino and entertainment complex, which is located in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The show will take place Oct. 4 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Mohegan Sun show will be a relatively more intimate performance compared to the stadiums Foo Fighters will be playing on their North American Take Cover tour, which kicks off in August. The trek supports the new Foos album, Your Favorite Toy.

In other Foos news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced Foo Fighters Fan Day, which will take place Aug. 10 at the Cleveland museum. The celebration will include film screenings and Foo Fighters trivia contests.

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

For more info, visit RockHall.com.

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