Foo Fighters announce new album, ﻿'Your Favorite Toy'

After several weeks of hints and teasers, Foo Fighters have finally announced their new album.

The 12th studio effort from Dave Grohl and company is called Your Favorite Toy, and is due out April 24. You can listen to the title track now.

"'Your Favorite Toy' really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album," Grohl says. "We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

Your Favorite Toy, which also includes the 2025 single "Asking for a Friend," is the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are. It marks the first Foo Fighters album since new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, joined the band. Rubin replaced Josh Freese, who'd joined the Foos in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters will play a couple of U.S. festivals in May before launching a full North American stadium tour in August.

Here's the Your Favorite Toy track list:

"Caught in the Echo"

"Of All People"

"Window"

"Your Favorite Toy"

"If You Only Knew"

"Spit Shine"

"Unconditional"

"Child Actor"

"Amen, Caveman"

"Asking for a Friend"

