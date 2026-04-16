Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl says parting ways with drummer Josh Freese is ‘what feels best for our band'

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is once again talking about the band’s decision to part ways with drummer Josh Freese in 2025.

In a new interview with the Irish Times, Grohl explains that their decision was something that just felt right for the band.

“A drummer’s playing is based on feel,” Grohl says. “That’s all drumming is: feel. It’s hard to define when you’re playing with someone and it feels ‘right,' or when you’re playing with someone who feels ‘really good,’ and then you’re playing with someone and it feels ‘f****** amazing.'"

He adds, “It’s personality, it’s your connection, your rhythm that you have together. It’s just a combination, or a recipe – when you’re cooking something and it says, ‘salt and pepper to taste’ at the end of the recipe; that’s defined by you.”

Grohl then mentions British chef Marco Pierre White, who he calls a hero, noting that the chef is always talking about how things “feel” when cooking.

Grohl notes, “So he knows – and f***, man, if he knows, then it must be good. So we know what feels best for our band.”

Grohl also touched upon the political discord in America, saying, “It’s hard not to feel political living in America, where we’re deeply divided. And there’s injustice, and there’s so much hate and fear, and it’s such a drag.”

“I try to love everyone, because I think that’s what you’re supposed to do – and I do," he says. "But there needs to be change in that direction, and it’s been hard to find in the States.”

Foo Fighters' new album, Your Favorite Toy, their first with drummer Ilan Rubin, drops April 24.

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