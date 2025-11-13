Foo Fighters give new single 'Asking for a Friend' live debut at Mexico show

"Asking for a Friend" single artwork. (RCA Records/Roswell Records)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters performed the live debut of their new single "Asking for a Friend" during their show in Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday.

"That's the first time we've ever tried that one live," frontman Dave Grohl told the cheering audience after the song ended.

The set also included a rare performance of The Colour and the Shape deep cut "Hey, Johnny Park!," which the Foos hadn't played live since 2021.

The studio version of "Asking for a Friend" premiered in October. It marks the second new original Foo Fighters song of 2025, following "Today's Song," which debuted in July. The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023's But Here We Are.

Foo Fighters will play Mexico City on Friday. They'll launch a world stadium tour in 2026, first in Europe in June before coming to North America in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!