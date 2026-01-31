Foo Fighters perform songs from Mariah Carey's secret grunge album at MusiCares Person of the Year gala

Taylor Momsen and Foo Fighters perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The announcement that Foo Fighters would be performing in tribute to Mariah Carey at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala may have seemed like an odd pairing. Unless, of course, you know about Carey's secret grunge album.

Back in 1995, an alt-rock record titled Someone's Ugly Daughter was released by a band called Chick. While nobody knew it at the time, the album featured anonymous contributions by Carey, who later revealed her involvement in the project in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

During the Person of the Year gala, which took place Friday in Los Angeles and honored Carey's career achievements and philanthropic work, Foo Fighters finally brought songs from Someone's Ugly Daughter to the live stage, including the tracks "Hermit" and "Love Is a Scam."

For their performance, Dave Grohl and company were joined by Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless on lead vocals. You can watch footage from the show via Momsen's Instagram Stories.

