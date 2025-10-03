Foo Fighters release 'Are Playing Where??? Vol. I' live EP

Foo Fighters have released a new live EP called Are Playing Where??? Vol. I.

The six-track set was recorded during Dave Grohl and company's recent run of last-minute pop-up shows, which took place in San Luis Obispo and Santa Ana, California, Washington, D.C. and New Haven, Connecticut.

Those concerts marked the Foos' first with new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails. Rubin replaced drummer Josh Freese, who was let go from the band in May after joining in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

Freese, incidentally, has returned to Nine Inch Nails, with whom he'd previously played from 2005 to 2008.

You can listen to Are Playing Where??? Vol. I now via Bandcamp.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in Asia.

