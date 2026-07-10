'Foreign Tongues' is here: The Rolling Stones release their 25th studio album

The wait is over. The Rolling Stones are back with the new album Foreign Tongues, which is out now.

The record is the band's 25th studio album and was produced by Andrew Watt, who also produced their 2023 Grammy-winning album, Hackney Diamonds. Just like that album, it features an appearance by the band's late drummer, Charlie Watts, taken from one of his final recording sessions before his death in 2021.

There are also several A-list guests on the record, including Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, as well a surprise cameo by Bruno Mars on cowbell.

Rumors of a new Stones record began in February, after the band released the track “Rough and Twisted” as a white label vinyl under the name The Cockroaches.

They officially announced the album at a launch event in May, releasing the first single, "In the Stars." They later released "Jealous Lover," featuring Winwood on organ, and the track "Divine Intervention," with Winwood on piano and organ, and Robert Smith on guitar.

After more than 60 years of making music, Mick Jagger says there’s something really special about releasing new albums.

“I like the thing of when you've got a song that it's in your head and you hear it in a certain way and then when it's done, it's like how you imagined only much better,” he told ABC Audio at the May event.

Woods added that making records is something that's always been important to the band.

“We want to keep that spirit going of instantaneous reactions, and the way we interpret a song and keep it fresh,” he explained. He noted when they put songs on an album "it's like the seed has grown a little bit, but the tree comes in full bloom over the years when they're played live.”

Here is the track list for Foreign Tongues:

"Rough and Twisted"

"In The Stars"

"Jealous Lover"

"Mr. Charm"

"Divine Intervention"

"Ringing Hollow"

"Never Wanna Lose You"

"Hit Me In The Head"

"You Know I'm No Good"

"Some of Us"

"Covered In You"

"Side Effects"

"Back in Your Life"

"Beautiful Delilah"

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