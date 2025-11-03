Foreigner to perform on ﻿'Stranger Things' ﻿float during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Foreigner Performs On The "Fox & Friends" Summer Concert Series Guitarist Bruce Watson, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Luis Maldonado on stage as the band Foreigner performs on the "Fox & Friends" Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on July 22, 2022 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Foreigner is set to rock the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The "Juke Box Hero" outfit will perform upon the event's Stranger Things float. The Netflix series has previously used the Foreigner songs "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Waiting for a Girl Like You."

You can tune in to watch the parade on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, on NBC and Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere a day earlier, on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!