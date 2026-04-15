Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley reacts to Rock Hall induction: 'It's crazy, really!'

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley has shared his reaction to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with the metal icons.

"It's crazy, really!" Bayley tells Metal Hammer. "When I started out, I just wanted to be like Ronnie James Dio, and Dio is in the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame and so am I. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is another level entirely, it's not really 'rock'n'roll' as we think of it, it's the music business hall of fame because it has everybody. So it's absolutely wild!"

Bayley sang on Maiden's 1995 and 1998 albums, The X Factor and Virtual XI, respectively, during frontman Bruce Dickinson's six-year absence from the band. He's being inducted alongside the classic Maiden lineup — Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, guitarists Dave Murray and Adrian Smith, and drummer Nicko McBrain — as well as guitarist Janick Gers, who joined in 1990, and early members Paul Di'Anno, Clive Burr and Dennis Stratton.

"I’ve had so many messages saying congratulations," Bayley says. "It’s a really big deal for a lot of people; for me, I just feel so lucky to be considered in the same breath as some of the other artists on there. Multi-platinum artists!"

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles and will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December. It remains to be seen if Maiden will take part in the event. The band members have been dismissive of the Rock Hall in the past, though manager Rod Smallwood posted a message in response to the induction news reading, "It's always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry."

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