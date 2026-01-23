Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz dies after battle with cancer

Francis Buchholz, bassist for German rockers Scorpions during their most successful years as a band, has died at the age of 71. His death was announced by his family in a Facebook post.

“It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer,” the post read. “He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

“To his fans around the world - we want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey,” they added. “You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

Upon hearing the news of Buchholz's death, Scorpions members Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jab paid tribute to their former bandmate on Instagram.

"we have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away," read the post. "His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together."

Buchholz was a member of Scorpions from 1973 to 1992. He appeared on 12 of their albums, starting with 1974's Fly to the Rainbow. He played bass on the band's biggest hits, including 1984's "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and their iconic tune "Wind of Change," from 1991's Crazy World, Buchholz's last album with the band. Crazy World also features the song "Kicks After Six," which is the only track where Buchholz was credited as a writer.

