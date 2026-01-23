Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz dies after battle with cancer

Francis Buchholz, bassist for German rockers Scorpions during their most successful years as a band, has died at the age of 71. His death was announced by his family in a Facebook post.
Upon hearing the news of Buchholz's death, Scorpions members Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jab paid tribute to their former bandmate on Instagram.
Buchholz was a member of Scorpions from 1973 to 1992. He appeared on 12 of their albums, starting with 1974's Fly to the Rainbow. He played bass on the band's biggest hits, including 1984's "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and their iconic tune "Wind of Change," from 1991's Crazy World, Buchholz's last album with the band. Crazy World also features the song "Kicks After Six," which is the only track where Buchholz was credited as a writer.
