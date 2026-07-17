Four iconic Who albums getting audiophile upgrades

The Who's 'Who's Next,' 'Tommy,' 'Live at Leeds,' 'My Generaton' (Analogue Productions)

Four iconic albums from The Who — 1965's My Generation, 1969's Tommy, 1970's Live At Leeds and 1971's Who's Next — are getting audio upgrades.

Analogue Productions has announced definitive audiophile editions of all four albums in a variety of premium formats, including 180-gram 45 RPM vinyl, Hybrid SACD, Ultra High Quality Record editions and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel.

All the reissues have been sourced from the original analog master tapes.

My Generation and Live at Leeds are the first two albums getting audiophile upgrades. Both will be released July 24 as a 180-gram 45 RPM two-LP set, and on Hybrid SACD and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel.

A release date for Tommy and Who's Next has not been announced yet. Tommy will be released on Hybrid SACD and Ultra Tape reel-to-reel, while Who's Next will be pressed as a UHQR edition on 200-gram clarity vinyl.

All are available for preorder now.

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