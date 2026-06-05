Full version of Pink Floyd’s 'Pigs on the Wing’ available digitally for the first time

A rare Pink Floyd track has gotten its first-ever digital release.

The full version of "Pigs on the Wing," which prior to this was only available on the eight-track release of 1977's Animals, is now available via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The original song was cut into two parts for Animals, with the full version linking them by a guitar solo performed by Snowy White.

The song is featured on the just-released Pink Floyd compilation album 8-Tracks, which, as the name suggests, features eight curated classic tracks from the 1971-1979 era of Pink Floyd.

Other songs on the album include hits “Money,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2,” “Time” and “Comfortably Numb,” along with early Pink Floyd tracks “One of These Days” and “Wot’s… Uh the Deal.”

In addition to the digital release, 8-Tracks was released on vinyl and CD.

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