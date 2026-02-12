Gene Simmons defends use of word ‘ghetto’ while arguing hip-hop shouldn’t be in Rock Hall

Gene Simmons recently made headlines for sharing his opinion about hip-hop artists being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and caught some flack over using the word "ghetto." He’s now defending himself against the backlash.

In the original interview with the Legends N Leaders podcast, the KISS rocker, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2015, said of hip-hop, "It's not my music. I don't come from the ghetto. It doesn't speak my language."

"And as I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras," he added. "How come the New York Philharmonic doesn't get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Because it's called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

After folks online dubbed Simmons' use of the word ghetto racist, he defended himself, telling People, "I stand by my words."

"Let's cut to the chase. The word 'ghetto,' it originated with Jews," he continued. "It was borrowed by African Americans in particular and respectfully, not in a bad way."

As for the suggestion that it’s a racist term, Simmons argued, "Ghetto is a Jewish term[.] ... How could you be, when rock is Black music? It's just a different Black music than hip-hop, which is also Black music."

He added, "Rock 'n' roll owes everything to Black music, statement of fact, period. All the major forms of American music owe their roots to Black music."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.