Gov’t Mule to headline Daze Between New Orleans

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Gov't Mule isn't on the bill for New Orleans Jazz Fest this year, but they'll head to the Big Easy to help festivalgoers keep the party going between weekends.

Warren Haynes and his band are set to headline what's called Daze Between New Orleans, two days of music happening April 30 and May 1 at Faubourg Brewery.

They will headline the May 1 bill, bringing along special guests Chuck LeavellJohn ScofieldIvan Neville and more. Also performing at Daze Between are LettuceGalactic and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and more.

Tickets for Daze Between New Orleans go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. More information and a complete lineup can be found at dazebetweennola.com.

As for Jazz Fest, which takes place April 25 – 28 and May 2 – 5, this year's lineup features The Rolling StonesNeil Young & Crazy HorseBonnie RaittFoo Fighters and more.

