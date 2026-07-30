Graham Nash cancels Virginia concert in solidarity with striking workers

Graham Nash performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Graham Nash has always stood up for causes he believes in, and in the latest case it has forced him to cancel an upcoming concert.

"We are disappointed to let you know that the July 31st Graham Nash show at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico, VA has been canceled in solidarity with the workers on strike at the Botanical Garden," reads a post on Nash's Instagram account. "We truly appreciate the loyalty of our audience and will work on a Richmond-area return to the stage in 2027."

Ticket holders will receive refunds for purchased tickets.

According to the Henrico Citizen, unionized workers at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge back in April as they attempted to negotiate higher wages. They put on a one-day "unfair labor practice" strike on Wednesday, the workers' eighth this year.

Nash is currently on a summer tour that includes some co-headlining dates with Emmylou Harris. His next scheduled show is Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at GrahamNash.com.

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