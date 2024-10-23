Graham Nash doesn’t think he’ll play with Neil Young and Stephen Stills again

By Jill Lances
We will never be able to see Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young again now that David Crosby has passed, but Graham Nash says it’s doubtful he’ll ever play with his other bandmates, Stephen Stills and Neil Young, again either.

While talking to Rolling Stone about the new CSNY live album, Live At The Fillmore East, 1969, Graham noted that they dedicated the record to Crosby because "he really was the heartbeat of this band, and his passing brought a halt to us all making music together."

“I don’t think that me and Stephen and Neil will ever play together again,” he added.
As for why he doesn't think it'll happen, Nash explains, “There’s no heart there. David was the center of it all, as crazy as he was. And my God, he was crazy. But he was the heart of this band,” adding, “And that’s why I think that if Stephen and Neil and I ever played together, people would be missing Crosby. We would be missing Crosby. It just would be a much colder scene.”
“I really miss him. I miss him more every day because life is choices, and I only choose to remember the good times that David and I had, the good music that we made together,” Nash says. “When I try and think about the bad things that happened, I don’t want to do that. I made the choice to only remember the good stuff.”
David Crosby died Jan. 18, 2023.

Live At The Fillmore East, 1969 is due out Friday. It's available for preorder now.

