Grateful Dead releases ‘The Other One’ performance from 1985 Merriweather Post Pavilion concert

The Grateful Dead has shared another preview of their upcoming live box set celebrating the summer of 1985.

The band has released a performance of "The Other One," recorded during their June 30, 1985, concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. It is available now via digital outlets.

"Dating back to 1967, 'The Other One' was the most consistently played psychedelic-era song in the Grateful Dead's repertoire, played straight through 1967-1995,” Dead legacy manager and audio archivist David Lemiuex writes in the video description. “This is the song that welcomes everyone, to this day, to get on the bus.”

The Merriweather Post Pavilion show is one of seven previously unreleased full concerts that make up the 20-CD box set Summer Magic 1985, dropping Sept. 18. The set celebrates the band's 20th anniversary tour and includes their three 20th anniversary shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, June 14-16.

Summer Magic 1985 is limited to just 10,000 numbered copies and is available for preorder now on Dead.net.

In addition to the box set, the Merriweather Post Pavilion show will be released as a standalone three-CD or four-CD set. It is also available for preorder now.

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