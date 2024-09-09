Green Day's "American Idiot" joins Spotify's Billions Club

Green Day has notched another entry in the Spotify Billions Club.

"American Idiot," the title track off the band's 2004 punk rock opera, is the latest track to hit the 1 billion streams mark. It's the second Green Day song to achieve that feat, following "Basket Case."

Green Day is playing both "American Idiot" and "Basket Case" on their ongoing U.S. stadium tour, during which they're performing the albums American Idiot and Dookie in full to celebrate their respective 20th and 30th anniversaries.

Meanwhile, a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of American Idiot will be released Oct. 25.

