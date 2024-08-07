Hear never-before-released Neil Young song from 'Archives Vol. III'

Neil Young recently announced the release of Archives Vol. III (1976-1987), a massive box set that includes 15 previously unreleased songs among its 198 tracks. Ahead of the package's release on Sept. 16, you can now stream one of those never-before-heard songs.

The website of the U.K. magazine MOJO has premiered "Winter Winds," which Young recorded at his Broken Arrow Ranch in Half Moon Bay, California, as part of the sessions that resulted in the 1980 LP Hawks & Doves. The country-rock tune features fiddle and pedal steel, similar to those released on the second side of the album. The song will be officially released on Aug. 9.

As previously reported, the deluxe edition of Archives III includes 22 discs: 17 CDs and five Blu-rays. It includes 198 musical tracks, with 121 previously unreleased versions of songs, including live and studio recordings, and new mixes or edits, plus the 15 previously unreleased songs.

The Blu-rays feature 11 films, four of which have never been released before.

If that's too much for you, there's also a separate 17-CD limited-edition Archives Vol. III box set, as well as a double vinyl LP, Takes, which has 16 tracks, featuring one song each from 16 of the 17 CDs.

Archives Vol. III sets are available for preorder at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives. Those who preorder the set will get a CD with the songs from the Takes vinyl included. The 17-CD set will also be available at music retailers.

