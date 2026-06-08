Heart singer Ann Wilson opens up about cancer diagnosis for the 1st time

Ann Wilson of Heart performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala 2026 at The Beverly Hilton on May 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ann Wilson, the lead singer behind Heart, is publicly speaking out about her cancer diagnosis for the first time.

"I had to have surgery and a bunch of rounds of chemotherapy and radiation," Wilson told ABC News' Lara Spencer in an interview that aired Monday on Good Morning America.

"It's pretty scary," she added.

The 75-year-old singer, who released her documentary, Ann Wilson: In My Voice, in May, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

At the time, the singer shared the news in an Instagram post, telling fans she "underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous."

While she said that the operation was "successful" and that she was "feeling great," her doctors advised her to "undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy" and also advised her to take a break from performing.

Wilson and her sister, Nancy Wilson, postponed their Royal Flush Tour so she could recover.

The "Alone" singer said that what helped her as she got through her cancer battle was music and how it was a "positive force" for her. She returned to the stage on Feb. 28, 2025.

"When I felt my energy come back, I went out on tour again and it was really great," she said. "The first night we went out on stage, I just said to myself, well, you know what? I'm just gonna be who I am, I'm gonna take off the wig and just go out there in a wheelchair."

She added, "This is who I am. And it was remarkably liberating for me to do that."

With her new documentary and being back behind the mic, Wilson is allowing more people in to learn more about her.

"I'm something more than just that singer you see standing up there with the mic," she said. "I wanted them to know about my life, my kids, my husband, everything."

Wilson also reflected on her journey and her career performing alongside her sister. When they first came together as Heart in 1973, they entered a male-dominated rock 'n' roll world. They would continue to lead in the genre for more than 50 years.

"My sister and I just wanted to play guitars and we wanted to get out in front of people and we didn't think we're gonna break the glass ceiling," she said.

The singer also highlighted the ups and downs of her relationship with her sister. Over the years, they faced creative differences and more, but have since reconciled.

When asked about how she and her sister are today, Wilson said, "We're fine. We are about to go into a new project together."

She added that fans can expect to see Heart on stage together again.

Looking back on her career, Wilson said the biggest honor -- aside from performing "Stairway to Heaven" at the Kennedy Center Honors -- is having a younger generation discover Heart for the first time and having lifelong fans continue to connect with the music.

"That is an honor, maybe the biggest honor is that people are coming still and they really have a great time," she said.

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