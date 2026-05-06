Heart’s Ann Wilson announces new shows with band Tripsitter

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ann Wilson of Heart performs onstage during the Jim Irsay Collection Exhibit and Concert at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Heart’s Ann Wilson has announced a new set of tour dates with her band Tripsitter.

The trek kicks off Sept. 11 in The Villages, Florida, hitting cities in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York and more, before wrapping Oct. 9 in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Wilson and Tripsitter released their first album together, Another Door, in 2023.

Next up for Wilson, she's set to embark on a screening and Q&A tour in support of her upcoming documentary, In My Voice. The tour, which also features the film's director, Barbara Hall, begins May 11 in Seattle and wraps June 1 in Boston.

The film follows the 75-year-old Wilson from her childhood to stardom in Heart and features personal home movies, photographs, journals and never-before-seen footage. It also includes contributions from the singer’s family, bandmates, fellow artists and more.

A complete list of Ann Wilson dates can be found at AnnWilson.com.

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